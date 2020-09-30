GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --
Bella Vista golf is following the national guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.
GOLF TOURNAMENTS --
2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events
Date^Tournament^Location
Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood
Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.