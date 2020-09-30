GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the national guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood