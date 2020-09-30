The Bella Vista City Council approved a comprehensive plan to guide the city to 2040 during its Monday, Sept. 28, regular meeting, three years after hiring a firm to generate the plan in March 2017.

The plan was approved 4-0-1, with council member Larry Wilms abstaining and citing concerns about a lack of guidance on implementation.

"This has been a very long process," Mayor Peter Christie said.

The plan went through numerous rounds of public input, as well as input from city officials, city staff and other major players in the city, he explained.

"It really has improved every time we've gone out and asked for more," he said.

Wilms said that he believed the plan provides good guidance, but he's concerned about some specifics, like working with the advertising and promotion commission to rebrand the city.

"All in all, I think the plan offers and provides a good framework for moving forward with development," he said.

Councilmember Doug Fowler said this plan should embody the future Bella Vistans want.

"This is something that we can aspire to," he said.

Too many details in a plan like this could be detrimental, he added.

What's important now is to ensure the city actually works to realize this plan and ensure it doesn't end up collecting dust, he said.

"The work should just now begin, really," Fowler said.

Councilmember Steve Bourke said he's extremely appreciative of all the residents who played a part in generating this plan.

"Thank you, everyone who's contributed," he said.

Bourke added that this plan does not mean residents should expect bulldozers to immediately flatten everything so a new Bella Vista can be built.

Any future developments will still have to go through the proper channels, he said.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said that, while there may be some shortcomings, the plan is the result of a great deal of work and it's time to adopt it.

"We could probably spend a quarter of a million dollars and another two or three years and we still wouldn't have a perfect plan," she said.

The council also approved the purchase of a hostage negotiation crisis phone system for $27,484.

Christie explained that $10,000 of this is coming from the city's coffers and the remaining $17,484 is coming from the department's forfeiture fund -- money held by the county produced by selling goods the department seized related to drug enforcement, to be spent on things related to drug enforcement.

A given negotiation incident typically takes numerous hours of evidence and data processing after the fact, often costing roughly $3,600 -- meaning a few uses of this phone will pay for itself because it automatically stores and timestamps calls and related information, Christie explained.

There have been four incidents requiring negotiation so far this year, he added.

The council also approved three appointments to the board of zoning adjustments, the purchase of a new patrol car, and setting the personal and real property tax rates for 2021, which are unchanged.