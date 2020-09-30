Andante Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to an outdoor meeting of members to begin at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the pavilion at the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail, located on West Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Bring your own brown bag lunch, drink and, of course, wear your mask. This meeting will discuss plans and venues for future meetings. A guest musician will not be available for this meeting. The program will be a "sing-along." The public is invited to join in singing and to contribute suggestions for the coming year. More information can be found at andantemusicclub.org.

Christian Women's Connection

Covid-19 has changed everything. Please note the important following changes as the monthly Christian Women's Connection brunch/program restarts.

New location: New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista.

The new brunch day will be Wednesdays. October brunch will be held at 9 a.m., Oct. 14, limited to the first 50 people -- reservations only, no walk-ins. Seating will accommodate social distancing. Box lunches will be available for $10. Bring your own beverage. The speaker will be Donna Hutchinson and the feature will be a wildlife video. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For breakfast reservations or information, contact Glenda at 479-876-5422 or email [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

For those veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of this post, please call for membership details and information for the Bella Vista American Legion at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday, in the fellowship hall (enter at the north door) of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., in Bella Vista (note location change). Social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Through the covid-19 pandemic, the Bella Vista Computer Club meets over the internet using Zoom. Visitors and guests are welcome; obtain the Zoom meeting connection information in advance of meetings from either the membership chairman at [email protected] or from a friend whom you know to be a BVCC member.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Scheduled online classes may be found on the website. Advance signup is required to attend classes. The website also contains the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms and updates to scheduled classes.