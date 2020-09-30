Sign in
Bella Vista Weather Forecast September 30, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Leah, Age 6

Thursday, Oct. 1

Sunny

Precip: 0%

High: 69^Low: 41

Friday, Oct. 2

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 65^Low: 48

Saturday, Oct. 3

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 68^Low: 51

Sunday, Oct. 4

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 20%

High: 71^Low: 44

Monday, Oct. 5

Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 68^Low: 49

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 74^Low: 56

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 78^Low: 55

