Courtesy photo This year marks the 55th anniversary of the opening of Bella Vista Village by John Cooper Sr. -- he sold his first lot in May 1965 to Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Beck of Bentonville. Hopefully, when the 60th anniversary rolls around in five years, things will be calm again and Bella Vistans can have a big celebration. For the 20th in 1985 and the 25th in 1990, the governor, Bill Clinton at the time, took part in events held at the Bella Vista Country Club. The photo is of Governor Bill Clinton at the 20th anniversary of Bella Vista Village in 1985.

Xyta Lucas/Special to Weekly Vista