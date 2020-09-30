The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports 25 new covid-19 cases in Bella Vista as of Sept. 21

The Little Rock-based health policy center has been releasing data for Arkansas cities weekly and this increase brings the city's total cases up to 250, or roughly 1% of the community, the group estimates.

The group reports 663 total cases, an increase of 53 cases, for nearby Bentonville and 2,948 total cases, an increase of 136, in Rogers.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports Benton County as a whole has seen 6,397 total cases with 5,954 recoveries and 69 deaths as of Sept. 27.

Nearby Washington County has reportedly experienced 8,870 total cases with 8,351 recoveries and 101 deaths. The McDonald County health department reported, as of Sept. 27, the county has seen 12 deaths with 1,147 total cases -- three new that day -- and 1,071 patients released.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.