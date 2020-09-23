Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Allen's manager Steve Morrow, left, stands with Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club members Dan Lang, Jane Vrisnich, Wilson Scott Jr., Don Smith and J.D. Jutty near a totem pole recently finished by Lang and put on display at the grocery store.

Bella Vista woodcarver Don Lang finished and presented a piece at Allen's after multiple club members had worked on it over the past eight years.

Woodcarver Jane Vrisnich said that the totem pole was started by the late Don Henry, who shared the project with the club. Carvers worked together on it during the Sugar Creek craft fair and on other occasions, but the work stopped when Henry died five years ago.

Don Lang, who recently completed it, said the piece has a lot of time and effort in it, and he's happy with the finished product.

The owl, pelican, fish and frog depicted on the totem pole have significance and the style is based on a native American tribe from Alaska, he added.

Vrisnich said the club typically meets weekly and anyone interested in joining can contact her by email at [email protected]

Allen's manager Steve Morrow said he was pleased to host the piece in the store.

"I'm just honored to do it," he said.