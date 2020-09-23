The item in last week’s paper is a lawn sprinkler. XXX was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another “What is it?” in next week’s edition — and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing for a free lunch.
The item in last week's paper is a lawn sprinkler. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing.
The item in last week's paper is a lawn sprinkler. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing.
The item in last week's paper is a lawn sprinkler. Gayle Mcauliffe was the first person to correctly guess the answer. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly drawing.
Lynn Atkins
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.