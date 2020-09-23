Bella Vista resident Jill Rumoshosky Werner has worked in numerous fields throughout her life, including audiology, art and computer engineering, most recently making jams that have helped raise money for the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Werner said she got started with the museum about five years ago after the power went out and she came down to check out the open house. She got started talking with historical society president Xyta Lucas and they became fast friends, she explained.

After joining the historical society, Werner took it upon herself to revamp the museum's gift shop, and over the past few years, she's taken on other museum projects, including giving out samples and jars of her homemade jams to people who make donations to the museum.

With the museum currently closed because of covid-19 concerns, immediately after some substantial expenses, Werner said donations for jams have really helped with the facility's budget.

But before coming to Bella Vista, Werner earned a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and a master's degree in audiology -- the study of sound and hearing impairment.

"It's like a whole 'nother lifetime," she said.

She worked for a major hearing aid manufacturer and published work for some time before her first husband took her to Wichita, where there was less work for an audiologist.

She spent time working as a technical writer for NCR Corporation, a job she was able to get, thanks to her experience writing research documents, and after a year in this field, she was laid off and got started with IBM, where she worked as a systems engineer for nine years.

She also got divorced from her first husband and married her current husband, Steve Werner, who she's been with nearly 32 years, she explained.

She was laid off from IBM as the company looked to thin out its workforce, she explained, and in the mid-1990s she started quilting -- and that led to a series of artistic pursuits.

While Werner started as a traditional quilter, she said, after a few years it was time to try new things.

"I just ditched traditional quilting and started exploring it as an art form," she said.

Her work, which she describes as conceptual and often sculptural, has since been featured in more than 20 museums and art centers around the country, she said.

She's also curated art exhibits that have been featured at a wide array of venues, including international locations, she said.

But when she and her husband moved to Bella Vista to retire, Werner said she retired as an artist as well, in part because her work would earn a great deal of praise but never sold.

"I hadn't sold anything in 14 years," she said. "Everybody wants to see it; nobody wants it."

The art isn't cheap to produce, she added.

Her work isn't currently on display but some of it can be viewed on her website at wernerstudio.com.

Werner said that jams are her primary creative outlet these days, though she's been making them since her mid-20s after learning with family and friends.

"I've been doing it for many, many years," she said.

Lately, she's been experimenting with new combinations, including peach praline, blackberry rhubarb, strawberry pineapple and others, as well as trying out local fruits like pawpaws.

"Some of these sound kind of strange ... but they are really tasty," she said.

Werner said she prefers to source fruits locally where possible.

While the actual jamming itself takes maybe 15 minutes on the stove, the process needs to be followed carefully. Additionally, the preparation and cleanup is no small task, she said.

"You have to have everything ready to go," she said.

Her Facebook page, TheJammerBellaVista, shows off some of these jams and can clue residents in as to when they may be available.

The moniker was inspired somewhat by rap and hip hop musicians' stage names like Eminem, based off Marshall Mathers' initials. Werner explained her maiden initials are JMR, which works out to Jammer easily enough.

With covid-19 keeping everyone home and calendars cleared, Werner said she's had plenty of time to make large batches of jam.

But more importantly, she said, she's glad it can help with the museum and she's extremely pleased to see residents help keep the museum open.

"I am so grateful for the people here in Bella Vista and hoe they support the museum," Werner said.