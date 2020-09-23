Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Scotsdale, Sept. 16 -- Best Ball Twosome
A-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg and Jim Edgar (26.5); Second (Tie) -- Ralph Nimmer and Doug Mills/Dave Prudhomme and John Swinney (30.5)
B-Flight: First -- Tim Hartney and Everett Keller (29); Second (Tie) -- Bob Bumgardner and Gerald Swope/Keith Hall and Jim Smith (29.5)
C-Flight: First -- John Young and Blind Draw (25.5); Second -- John Flynn and Don Cowell (27.5); Third (Tie) -- Dean Sobel and Tom Kelley/Arlo McDowell and Ken Uhler (29)
D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Larry Schoenhard and Jim Hofferber/Bob Dube and Blind Draw (27); Third -- Don Fenton and Blind Draw (28)
