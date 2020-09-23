Photo submitted Chaplain Robert A. Box was honored Sept. 17, 2020, by his chaplain peers and the Sheriff of Benton County in recognition of his 27 years as a law enforcement chaplain. Over 19 of those years have been spent in Benton County with both the Bella Vista Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Chaplain Box is currently a Master Level Chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) and is credentialed to teach its basic courses. As such, he is the highest ranking member of ICPC living in Northwest Arkansas. This was a significant honor, since chaplains normally are not so recognized until the time of retirement. The picture reflects (left to right) Chaplain Jim Dixon (Head Chaplain for BCSO), Sheriff Shawn Holloway, and Chaplain Box. The plaque reads: “Presented to Robert Box in Appreciation of 27 years of Service as a Law Enforcement Chaplain” and contains the Benton County Sheriff’s logo. In addition, Chaplain Box was presented with a commemorative Red Ryder BB gun inscribed with his name, Sheriff Holloway’s name, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office logo.