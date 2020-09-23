Monday, Sept. 14
6:58 a.m. Police received a call about a suspicious truck filling a water tank on Dillow Drive. Officers investigated and found it was a city truck.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
12:56 p.m. Police received a call about an attempted break-in on Wentworth Drive. Officers assigned extra patrols to the area.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
10:25 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone in a pickup slowing down and cussing at an Evesham Lane resident.
7:20 p.m. Police received a complaint about loud music on Witherby Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 17
5:20 p.m. Police arrested Alexander Bisbee, 31, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Veterans Way.
Friday, Sept. 18
11:03 a.m. Police checked on a residential panic alarm on Sherman Drive and learned the alarm was tripped accidentally.
4:15 p.m. Firefighters assisted Bentonville firefighters with a lawnmower and brush fire threatening structures and haybales on Punkin Hollow Road.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9:11 a.m. Police examined a potential break-in at the Bella Vista RV storage park on Forest Hills Boulevard.
10:16 p.m. Police arrested Mark Beeghly, 47, in connection with public intoxication and felony possession of a controlled substance after responding to an intoxicated person call at Casey's General Store on Riordan Road.
Sunday, Sept. 20
11:11 a.m. Police helped get a large black potbelly pig back to its home on Taunton Lane. Officers reportedly learned that dog biscuits were an ideal tool to get the animal home.
3:50 p.m. Firefighters put out a brush fire near Sugar Creek at the state line.
7:08 p.m. A Fairway Drive resident reported teenagers throwing golfballs at his home. Officers spoke to the juveniles and their parents.