Police Department Reports September 23, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

6:58 a.m. Police received a call about a suspicious truck filling a water tank on Dillow Drive. Officers investigated and found it was a city truck.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

12:56 p.m. Police received a call about an attempted break-in on Wentworth Drive. Officers assigned extra patrols to the area.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

10:25 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone in a pickup slowing down and cussing at an Evesham Lane resident.

7:20 p.m. Police received a complaint about loud music on Witherby Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 17

5:20 p.m. Police arrested Alexander Bisbee, 31, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Veterans Way.

Friday, Sept. 18

11:03 a.m. Police checked on a residential panic alarm on Sherman Drive and learned the alarm was tripped accidentally.

4:15 p.m. Firefighters assisted Bentonville firefighters with a lawnmower and brush fire threatening structures and haybales on Punkin Hollow Road.

Saturday, Sept. 19

9:11 a.m. Police examined a potential break-in at the Bella Vista RV storage park on Forest Hills Boulevard.

10:16 p.m. Police arrested Mark Beeghly, 47, in connection with public intoxication and felony possession of a controlled substance after responding to an intoxicated person call at Casey's General Store on Riordan Road.

Sunday, Sept. 20

11:11 a.m. Police helped get a large black potbelly pig back to its home on Taunton Lane. Officers reportedly learned that dog biscuits were an ideal tool to get the animal home.

3:50 p.m. Firefighters put out a brush fire near Sugar Creek at the state line.

7:08 p.m. A Fairway Drive resident reported teenagers throwing golfballs at his home. Officers spoke to the juveniles and their parents.

