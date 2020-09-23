We live in a country filled with guns, and someone is being shot by a gun almost every minute of the day. Any time a major conflict arises in our country, people rush out and either purchase a gun (I guess for protection) or to purchase ammunition. It's a good thing ammunition has a long shelf life since there are a lot of people who have enough stored in their homes to fight a major battle. It's so bad that some of us are having a lot of difficulty in finding enough ammunition to maintain our competency on the gun range.

I don't really know why it is important to own so many guns or why one needs to have cases of ammunition stored up for a disaster. How many guns does it take to protect oneself? Or, how many guns does it take to go hunting? I support both of these positions, but I am just wondering how many guns and how much ammunition we need.

Some time ago when people were being shot by law enforcement officers and the public was being very critical of various officers' actions (kind of like the situation today), I made the bold suggestion to some of my law enforcement friends that perhaps we needed to provide additional training about when "to shoot or not shoot." I was told this was not necessary because officers were trained in this area while in the police academy. Yes, that is true, but they also are trained in a host of other activities that require annual refresher courses. Two years later, an annual refresher course was implemented with a focus upon when "to shoot or not shoot."

The Department of Psychology at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has released a study report by Jason L. Harman, Don Zhang, and Steven G. Greening entitled, "Basic processes in Dynamic Decision Making: How Experimental Findings about Risk, Uncertainty, and Emotion Can Contribute to Police Decision Making." I was introduced to the article through my daughter, Dr. Tamara Box, who is the analytic associate director for the VA System in the United States.

The heart of this article deals with three dynamic decision-making topics: dynamic accumulation of evidence in the decision to shoot or not shoot, how previous decisions influence current choices, and how the cognitive and neurological processing of fear influences decisions and decision errors. Frankly, this article is written scientifically and too often is just a bit over my wage scale. Nevertheless, its findings cannot be ignored.

Apparently, there are excellent training materials for each of these foci, something that would greatly help our local law enforcement officers who are too often limited in resources. Since local law enforcement offices usually do not have the resources to develop these scenarios live, video games have been developed which present a series of background and target images. Each of these images contains targets holding various objects. Participants are instructed to decide as quickly as possible whether the target is holding a gun or something else. Since the targets may vary in sex, race and appearance, critical conclusions must be formed about the participants immediately.

Consider the possibilities: A white officer confronting a person of color, a person of color confronting a white person, and both confronted by people potentially holding a gun, knife, or a toy pistol. Add to these situations the variations created by gender and it is easy to see that the decision "to shoot or not shoot" becomes very difficult. The evaluated results of these video games are intriguing and cannot be described in this short article.

However, all of these decisions were tempered by an officer's stress level and how tired he or she was when the occasion occurred. The issue is how fast does an officer makes a decision to shoot or not to shoot. This decision was tempered when the officer had more information, such as information from a dispatch call, but the ultimate decision is always his or hers.

These tests also reveal that many officers make their decisions based upon prior experience. Thus, having been exposed to threats from a particular target motivates a response more quickly when the circumstances are about the same. This response also is heightened when fear enters the picture. The obvious conclusion then is that the response a law enforcement officer brings to a particular situation includes his or her previous training, previous exposure to similar events, the circumstances creating fear, and the nature of the target.

We do our law enforcement community a disservice when we fail to provide them with adequate training regarding to shoot or not to shoot, what actions to take and when to back off. Instead of talking about defunding our police, we should be talking about how to enhance their working conditions and psychological training about the actual forces involved in making critical decisions regarding life or death.

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.