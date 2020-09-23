Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers are building a footing for what will eventually be an overpass for the future Interstate 49 to cross the current U.S. Highway 71.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Equipment rests along future Interstate 49, with concrete supports and steelwork in place for a pair of bridges over Peach Orchard Road.