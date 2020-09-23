Sign in
Lottery September 23, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Missouri Lotto

Wednesday, Sept. 16

3-4-24-25-36-39

Saturday, Sept. 19

12-19-25-26-31-42

Power Ball

Wednesday, Sept. 16

10-17-31-51-53; PB:1

Saturday, Sept. 19

11-14-23-47-57; PB: 14

MegaMillions

Tuesday, Sept. 15

25-28-38-59-62; MB:22

Friday, Sept. 18

26-29-41-52-64; MB: 11

