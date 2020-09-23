Courtesy of Bella Vista Historical Museum The City of Bella Vista incorporated on January 1, 2007, but the event that resulted in the City incorporating happened 15 years ago this year. After more than 20 years of debate about incorporation at that time, State Representative Shirley Borhauer sponsored House Bill 2573 in 2005, which allowed communities of at least 4,000 people to decide whether to incorporate through a general election if at least a quarter of the registered voters requested that election. According to the Weekly Vista of March 25, 2005, prior to that, communities could “incorporate only after gathering the signatures of 50 percent of inhabitants, plus at least one more signature. That seemed impossible for a rapidly growing village like Bella Vista”, which at that time had a population of 24,000. The Vista reported, “...lawmakers rallied behind Borhauer’s bill, saying Bella Vista needs the legislation to end its longtime search for incorporation.” The following year, the question was on the November ballot, and incorporation was approved by the voters. This picture shows a group of Bella Vista residents meeting with Gov. Huckabee, far right on front row, in Little Rock in support of this bill. Representative Borhauer is on the front row, third from left.

Xyta Lucas/Special to Weekly Vista