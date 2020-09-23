The Highlands Church car show drew a huge crowd, well beyond projections, on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Steve Terry organized the event, hosted at Highlands Church on Glasgow Road, and said the event brought 154 vehicles -- not counting some of the other displays, like vintage engines. Church volunteers fed approximately 500 people.
"We had a huge attendance," he said.
Terry previously stated he expected around 100 vehicles to show up.
In addition to providing a venue for people to show off and check out vehicles, the show is a fundraiser for three charities the church works with to help Gravette kids, including a snack pack program, Samaritan's Feet -- a program that provides shoes to kids in need -- and Bright Futures, a program that provides supplies and help to families who need it.
Terry said the numbers are not yet finalized, but the car show raised an estimated $17,000, with approximately $1,500 in expenses, including food and advertising.
In addition to raising money, the show proved to be a good time, he said.
By opening the show to anyone who feels his or her vehicle is interesting, he explained, the church parking lot ended up with a wide array of vehicles and other displays, including cars, trucks, motorbikes and other machinery from the United States, Europe and Asia, spanning over a century.
"It was a really good, fun time," he said.
Terry added that he really appreciates the Village Baptist Church across the street for lending its parking lot for guest parking.