Council Member Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; and Ward 3, Position 1 will all be up for the public to vote on during the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. While each seat represents a section of the city, council members are elected at large, meaning each voter casts ballots for all three positions.

Voting sites on election day will include New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road, Highlands United Methodist Church at 371 Glasgow Road, St. Bernard's Catholic Church at 1 St. Bernard Lane and the Bella Vista Church of Christ at 989 NW McNelly Road.

Early voting in Bella Vista will be available at the New Life Christian Church and St. Bernard's Catholic Church starting Oct. 19, with poll sites open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 19-23 and Oct. 26-30.

Council members are elected to serve four-year terms and vote on the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals to which city staff work to adhere, typically meeting for a 5:30 p.m. work session on the third Monday of each month and at 6:30 p.m. regular meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.

Current council member Linda Lloyd and Justice of the Peace Jerry Snow are both running for Ward 1, Position 1.

John Nuttall, Christian Henning, Charles Flanary and current council member James "Jim" Wozniak are all running for Ward 2, Position 1.

J.B. Portillo and Council member Doug Fowler are both running for Ward 3, Position 1.

In this issue, interviews with Ward 1, Position 1 candidates Linda Lloyd and Jerry Snow are published on page 3A.

The Wednesday, Sept. 30, issue is expected to include interviews with Ward 2, Position 1 candidates and the Wednesday, Oct. 7 issue is expected to include interviews with Ward 3, Position 1 candidates.