Xyta Lucas

Special to Weekly Vista

When popular cartoonist Henry Anderson of Bella Vista died in 1981, as a part of his legacy he left hundreds of editorial cartoons he drew for the Weekly Vista and the Daily Record, which was then being published in Bentonville. His cartoons focused on many issues of interest to the local community.

A self-taught artist, Henry's dream was always to become a cartoonist, but he made his living in the field of music. After graduating in 1938 from Graceland College (now Graceland University) in Lamoni, Iowa, he became a high school music teacher, then in 1945, he joined the music faculty at his alma mater. He was best known there for his 25 years as conductor of the concert choir which performed at churches all over the United States.

He also performed in person as a tenor soloist, and on the radio for a year, station WGN in Chicago, as part of an octet.

Henry's wife of close to 40 years, Bertha Mae, was also a musician. She was going to Graceland and staying in the dorm but had stayed on an extra month after the end of the semester at a voice teacher's house to be piano accompanist for her. That teacher happened to be Henry's favorite teacher and, when he came back to visit her, he met Bertha Mae.

While focusing on music at Graceland, Henry still managed to indulge his love of art by helping to create the art curriculum and teaching classes in drawing and painting. He also published, in the late 1940s, six cartoon books of church stories for children, and a few cartoons in nationally published magazines, such as "Saturday Evening Post," "Better Homes & Gardens," and "Successful Farming."

At the end of 1976, Henry retired from Graceland, moving with Bertha Mae to Bella Vista in early 1977. He didn't want to get back into teaching but wanted to stay busy, so he approached Community Publishers about drawing editorial cartoons for its newspapers and launched his new career shortly thereafter.

Henry didn't abandon his love of music. In 1978, he started the Bella Vista Men's Chorus. The Chorus held its practices at Riordan Hall, where the Community Church was meeting at the time, and he became the church's choir director, a position he held until his death of congestive heart failure at age 63 in 1981. The Men's Chorus sang at his memorial service.

Bertha Mae and Henry had one son, Larry, who also died at the young age of 64, of a heart attack.

Bertha Mae eventually left Bella Vista and moved back to Iowa, where she still lives and is still a musician. For years, she has given piano lessons and played at several church services each Sunday.

Before moving, Bertha Mae donated all of Henry's cartoons to the Bella Vista Historical Society. In 1999, the Historical Society published a book of his cartoons, "Henry Anderson's Bella Vista Brush Strokes." His cartoons will be available for viewing again upon request when the Bella Vista Historical Museum reopens.

Photo submitted Anderson loved the beauty of Bella Vista.

Photo submitted Anderson was a music professor at Graceland College.