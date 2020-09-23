Most of the recent POA Board work session focused on changes to policies that were recommended by the Rules and Regulations Committee. The meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 17. POA work sessions are for discussion, usually without any votes taken.

A change to Policy 9.04 prohibits members of the senior staff and the board from endorsing candidates running for the board during working hours. Board member Sandy Fosdick questioned a change in the working from "management" to "senior staff." Some POA employees will be allowed to endorse candidates while working since they aren't "senior staff." She also asked about adding the word "volunteer," so it would include POA advisory committee members. Volunteers have been using POA email lists to send campaign information that favors specific candidates, she said.

Board member Mary Sinkus said that while volunteers shouldn't be using emails gathered by advisory committees, there's no reason to prohibit them from stating an opinion.

Attorney Doug McCash said using the word volunteer was too broad and they should consider substituting committee members.

General Manager Tom Judson pointed out that the policy regulates the board, not board members. Individual board members can personally endorse candidates, as long as they aren't speaking for the board.

Board chair David Brandenburg suggested that the policy should go back to Rules and Regulations for further consideration. Since there is not a meeting scheduled, Sinkus suggested a zoom meeting for the committee on Monday. The goal is to have a policy ready for a vote at Thursday's board meeting.

Policy 2.05 concerns hunting regulations on common property and changes are meant to insure the common property is used only by members and their guests. According to the new policy, bow hunting is allowed on common property and guests are allowed only if accompanied by a sponsoring property owner. Guests can use many amenities with a guest pass if they are not with a member, but General Manager Tom Judson explained the hunting policy is tighter to ensure members have the chance to enjoy common property.

Article 7 of the bylaws sets date to appoint corporate officers in June. The board will consider a change to that article so corporate officer would be appointed in January. This would allow newly elected board members a chance to get to know the officers before they are appointed, Judson explained

A change that has been the subject of some debate was passed at a first reading last month, but Fosdick pointed out that it might be more prohibitive than members planned. Article III, section one of the bylaws describes the qualifications needed to be candidate for the Board of Directors. Last month the board approved a change that would disqualify a candidate who had been removed from the board for three years. Fosdick said that because the election cycle begins in January the prohibition might affect a potential candidate for four years.

McCash said it would depend on when the person was removed from the board. The board will consider the second reading on Thursday.

Many of the other policies that were passed on first reading last month were changed because they used the term guidelines. In most cases guidelines was replaced by procedure or rules. There was little discussion about those policies which will be voted on as a second reading on Thursday.

Board member Jerry Hover suggested that any of the board policies that allude to volunteers should contain a requirement that a background check is necessary, especially if the volunteer is working with children.

Teah Bidwell, chair of the Rules and Regulations Committee, assured Hover that the committee would look at his suggestion.

"Any suggestion you ever bring to us, we will always consider, discuss and debate," she said.