According to data released by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, Bella Vista had 18 new covid cases during the week ending Sept. 14.

The Little Rock-based health policy center has been releasing data for Arkansas cities weekly and this increase brings the city's total cases up to 224.

The same organization reports 35 new cases for Bentonville, bringing the city's total up to 612 as of Sept. 14, while Rogers had 102 new cases reported, bringing its total to 2,838.

As of Sept. 18, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Benton County as a whole has 5,974 total cases with 5,650 recoveries and 62 deaths.

The ADH also reports nearby Washington County has 8,401 total cases with 7,809 recoveries and 90 deaths.

The McDonald County Health Department reports 1,121 total cases for the county as of Sept. 20, with three of those cases new that day. According to the department, one patient was hospitalized and 1,046 were released.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.