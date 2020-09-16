Monday, Sept. 7
Hi: 90 Lo: 71
Precip: none
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Hi: 88 Lo: 71
Precip: none
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Hi: 87 Lo: 68
Precip: 0.01 inches
Thursday, Sept. 10
Hi: 75 Lo: 62
Precip: 0.41 inches
Friday, Sept. 11
Hi: 76 Lo: 61
Precip: 0.01 inches
Saturday, Sept. 12
Hi: 80 Lo: 63
Precip: none
Sunday, Sept. 13
Hi: 79 Lo: 58
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 36.78 inches
