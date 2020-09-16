Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany, Sept. 9 -- Two Hole Throw-out

A-Flight: First -- Paul Brainard (17); Second (Tie) -- Ron Weeks and Doug Mills (18)

B-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Gerald Swope, Dan Burmester and John Young (17)

C-Flight: First -- Dean Sobel (17); Second (4-Way Tie) -- Paul Williamsen, Ken Uhler, Bill Wildman and John Haynes (19)

D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker (15); Second -- Dale Zumbro (16); Third (Tie) -- Jim Wozniak and Phillip Bode (18)