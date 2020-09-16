Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Brittany, Sept. 9 -- Two Hole Throw-out
A-Flight: First -- Paul Brainard (17); Second (Tie) -- Ron Weeks and Doug Mills (18)
B-Flight: First (3-Way Tie) -- Gerald Swope, Dan Burmester and John Young (17)
C-Flight: First -- Dean Sobel (17); Second (4-Way Tie) -- Paul Williamsen, Ken Uhler, Bill Wildman and John Haynes (19)
D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker (15); Second -- Dale Zumbro (16); Third (Tie) -- Jim Wozniak and Phillip Bode (18)
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.