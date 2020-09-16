Friday, Sept. 4

9:33 a.m. Police arrested Lee Hamm, 42, in connection with both felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, Sept. 5

2:24 a.m. Police arrested Johannal Negronrosa, 37, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

9:53 a.m. A firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle on London Drive.

11:49 p.m. Police arrested John Quast, 48, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit and driving on a suspended or revoked license during a traffic stop at a checkpoint.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:06 a.m. Police arrested Dennis Conklin, 27, in connection with nonfinancial identity fraud, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as Brittany Yerton, 32, in connection with the same charges as well as driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at a checkpoint.

12:38 a.m. Police arrested Jonathan Ball, 41, in connection with driving while intoxicated at a traffic checkpoint.

12:54 a.m. Police arrested Melaine Stripling, 33, in connection with driving while intoxicated, as well as Arturo Solis, 40, in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication at a traffic checkpoint.

1:00 a.m. Police arrested Isaiah Sims, 46, in connection with driving while intoxicated at a traffic checkpoint.

1:53 a.m. Police arrested Fanny Corona Varela, 29, in connection with driving on a suspended license, open container and two counts of possession of a controlled substance at a traffic checkpoint.

Monday, Sept. 7

2:47 p.m. Police received a disturbance call about someone on a motorcycle screaming and chasing another individual on foot on Evesham Lane.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9:41 a.m. Firefighters escorted a vehicle with a possible brake fire to the Station 1 parking lot. The vehicle was not on fire but smoke was produced, possibly by grease.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

2:06 p.m. Police received a complaint that someone shot a truck windshield with a pellet gun at the Kingswood golf maintenance facility.

Thursday, Sept. 10

2:12 a.m. Police investigated suspicious activity reported on Patton Lane. Officers found individuals working on a home in the neighborhood.

Friday, Sept. 11

10:30 a.m. A Reighton Circle resident reported their six tomato plants uprooted and stolen.

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:31 p.m. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Ciemny Lane and found the alarm was tripped by smoke from the residents' cooking.

Sunday, Sept. 13

7:01 p.m. Police received a complaint about a vehicle speeding up and down the Lake Avalon dam. The responding officer spoke with the individuals in the vehicle.