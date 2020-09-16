The Bella Vista planning commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Fire Station 3 at the corner of Glasgow Road and Edinburgh Road during its Monday, Sept. 14, regular meeting.

The three-acre parcel is zoned R-1 low-density residential, under which a fire station is allowed as a conditional use. The parcel is located near the existing Fire Station 3 and the Branchwood recreation facility.

This project is one of three major projects approved by voters earlier this year, to be paid for with municipal bonds to be paid off by way of a 1% city sales tax.

Senior planner Derek Linn said the city is currently unaware of any factors that would cause the facility to create issues for the surrounding residential area.

Before anything is actually built, the commission can expect to see plans for a large-scale development, he added.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the permit.

Daniel Ellis, the commission's chairman, said he was eager to see the next step.

"Your conditional use permit is approved. Look forward to seeing the large scale," he said.

The commission also approved a second driveway on a separate parcel for The ReLeaf center, a medical marijuana dispensary on Benton County Road 40 outside the city but in its planning area.

The application was approved on the condition that a cross-access easement be included.