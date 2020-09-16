Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Planning commission approves fire department permit by Keith Bryant | September 16, 2020 at 1:27 p.m.

The Bella Vista planning commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Fire Station 3 at the corner of Glasgow Road and Edinburgh Road during its Monday, Sept. 14, regular meeting.

The three-acre parcel is zoned R-1 low-density residential, under which a fire station is allowed as a conditional use. The parcel is located near the existing Fire Station 3 and the Branchwood recreation facility.

This project is one of three major projects approved by voters earlier this year, to be paid for with municipal bonds to be paid off by way of a 1% city sales tax.

Senior planner Derek Linn said the city is currently unaware of any factors that would cause the facility to create issues for the surrounding residential area.

Before anything is actually built, the commission can expect to see plans for a large-scale development, he added.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the permit.

Daniel Ellis, the commission's chairman, said he was eager to see the next step.

"Your conditional use permit is approved. Look forward to seeing the large scale," he said.

The commission also approved a second driveway on a separate parcel for The ReLeaf center, a medical marijuana dispensary on Benton County Road 40 outside the city but in its planning area.

The application was approved on the condition that a cross-access easement be included.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT