Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Paris is a two year old Lab/hound mix who had a litter of puppies before coming into the shelter. She's a sweet dog, very friendly and good with other dogs, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

