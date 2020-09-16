David S. Burton

David S. Burton, 55, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1965, in Cameron, Mo. He served in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, Calif. He worked as an over-the-road and local truck driver. He loved riding his Harley and attended many rallies, including Sturgis, Bikes Blues and BBQ and especially charity rides. He moved to Arkansas to help his mom take care of his stepdad after an unfortunate accident.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Burton Jr.; grandparents, David Burton Sr. and Ann Burton, John Feighert and Carolyn Wilson.

Survivors are his son, Nick Burton of Colorado Springs; daughter, Shayna Burton of Kansas City; two grandsons; mother, Coleen Cumberland (Verl) of Bella Vista; sister, Shantel Burton of Gladstone, Mo.; stepbrother, Chris Cumberland of Houston; and stepsister, Kelli Pool and Jared of Independence, Mo.

A memorial service was held Sept. 12, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, Mo.

Clifford Gene Gilman, 73, lost his battle with cancer Sept. 3, 2020, in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born July 27, 1947, in Joplin, Mo. He joined the U.S. Navy in December 1965. After completion of his service, he worked at B.F. Goodrich and, when the plant closed in Miami, Okla., he started a cleaning service in Branson, Mo. He moved back to Joplin and worked for the Seneca School District as a janitor and then Food 4 Less as a door greeter. He moved to Bella Vista to be closer to his son and family. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruises so he could show his wife the ports that he went to during his service time. He also enjoyed creating various woodcrafts and set up at numerous craft fairs around.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Clifford Teddy and Mary Louise "Betty" Bowyer Gilman; and two brothers, John Phillips Gilman, Charles Milan Gilman.

He is survived by his wife, Madaline "Mattie" (Wagner) Gilman; his son, Michael Gilman (Katherine) of Bella Vista; three grandchildren; his sister, Mary Catherine Snider of Neosho, Mo.; and two brothers, Terry Gilman (Mary Ann) of Parker, Colo., Craig Gilman (Susan) of Seneca, Mo.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista, AR 72715. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Van to Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 West Sunset Avenue, Springdale, AR 72762.

Roberta Jean McKay, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice with family by her side.

She was born July 27, 1933, to George and Bonna Voss in Indianapolis, Ind. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from the University of Minnesota where she also met her husband, Gene McKay, whom she married July 4, 1958. After teaching, she entered residential real estate to eventually become broker/owner of a real estate franchise with 26 agents, Re/Max Homes Northwest in suburban Chicago. They moved to Bella Vista in 1996. She also appreciated the Arts and loved to travel. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years, Gene; son, Bradford McKay (Roslyn) of Wittenberg, Wisc.; daughter, Shawn McKay of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Annette Leider of Austin, Texas; and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Robert Bruce Scism, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Evansville, Ind., to Don and Opal Osman Scism. In 1942, he entered DePauw University and was returned to DePauw by the U.S. Navy upon admission to its V-12 unit established there on July 1, 1943. He served as a gunnery officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown in the Pacific at Okinawa. Upon graduating from DePauw, he was employed as a reporter on the Dayton Ohio Herald, then held various positions with other papers. He attended Drake University Law School, served as an assistant attorney general of the state of Iowa, and in 1967 he was a founding partner in the Des Moines law firm Scalise, Scism, Gentry & Brick. In 1971 he married Virginia Cady Templeton. They retired from the practice in 1997 and moved to Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and two sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Kennedy of Hammond, Ind., and Nancy Jane Marble of Columbus, Ind.

He is survived by his stepson, Phil Templeton (Kristin) of St. Charles, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

His ashes are interred with his wife's at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. No public service will be held at this time.

