Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lisa Elliott and Cindy Bladow are welcoming members back to the Metfield Fitness Center, which recently reopened. Because of covid-19, there are some new guidelines in place. Members must wear a face mask unless they are actively exercising. Only eight members at one time are allowed, so one-hour appointments are needed. There are no classes at Metfield, but classes have restarted at the Riordan location. The center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

