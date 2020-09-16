Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Metfield Fitness Center reopens by Lynn Atkins | September 16, 2020 at 1:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lisa Elliott and Cindy Bladow are welcoming members back to the Metfield Fitness Center which recently reopened. Because of covid-19, there are some new guidelines in place. Members must wear a facemask unless they are actively exercising. Only eight members at one time are allowed, so one hour appointments are needed. There are no classes at Metfield, but classes have restarted at the Riordan location. The center is open Monday throughThursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lisa Elliott and Cindy Bladow are welcoming members back to the Metfield Fitness Center, which recently reopened. Because of covid-19, there are some new guidelines in place. Members must wear a face mask unless they are actively exercising. Only eight members at one time are allowed, so one-hour appointments are needed. There are no classes at Metfield, but classes have restarted at the Riordan location. The center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lisa Elliott and Cindy Bladow are welcoming members back to the Metfield Fitness Center, which recently reopened. Because of covid-19, there are some new guidelines in place. Members must wear a face mask unless they are actively exercising. Only eight members at one time are allowed, so one-hour appointments are needed. There are no classes at Metfield, but classes have restarted at the Riordan location. The center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lisa Elliott and Cindy Bladow are welcoming members back to the Metfield Fitness Center, which recently reopened. Because of covid-19, there are some new guidelines in place. Members must wear a face mask unless they are actively exercising. Only eight members at one time are allowed, so one-hour appointments are needed. There are no classes at Metfield, but classes have restarted at the Riordan location. The center is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT