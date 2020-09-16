Photo Courtesy of Xyta Lucas Jill Werner took advantage of the downtime at home this summer, spending her time making delicious homemade jams and offered over 280 jars in a variety of flavors in exchange for a $5 donation to the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday morning, Sept. 5, in front of Allen’s Food Market. Pictured at the beginning of the morning are her helpers Dale and Carol Phillips with Jill, (center). Also helping later in the morning were Xyta Lucas, Sandy Flaming, and Jeannette Hume. Jill reported that around $1400 was raised in four hours including donations from people who didn’t take any jams. Future events like this one will be announced by Jill on her Facebook page at TheJammerBellaVista.

Photo Courtesy of Xyta Lucas Jill Werner took advantage of the downtime at home this summer, spending her time making delicious homemade jams and offered over 280 jars in a variety of flavors in exchange for a $5 donation to the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday morning, Sept. 5, in front of Allen's Food Market. Pictured at the beginning of the morning are her helpers Dale and Carol Phillips with Jill, (center). Also helping later in the morning were Xyta Lucas, Sandy Flaming and Jeannette Hume. Jill reported that around $1,400 was raised in four hours, including donations from people who didn't take any jams.

Xyta Lucas/Special to Weekly Vista