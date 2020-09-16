When Ryan Hughes was working on his master's degree in business, his assignment was to write a small business plan. It must have been an excellent business plan because he used it to begin two small businesses. Now Hughes is the president and general manager at Excite Fundraising.

Many of Excite's clients are school districts and colleges. He's worked with most of the local districts, as well as many in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. But he's also worked with much smaller operations, even one man with a very popular radio show.

"We help them raise money for travel or uniforms," he said.

The fundraisers that Excite can organize range from selling cookie dough to selling the naming rights for a new stadium. He's worked with the Cooper Elementary PTO, his daughter's gymnastic team at Aspire Gymnastics and lots of FFA chapters.

It's not the size of the group, he explained, it's their commitment to fundraising. Often cheer groups are some of the most successful fundraisers.

His wife was working in the field when he was working on his MBA and wrote his small business plan. He started the first company soon after and it was successful. He sold it, tried a few other jobs and then returned to fundraising.

Excite has been affected by covid-19, he said, but he had enough flexibility to change direction and continue growing.

Hughes, his wife and three daughters have lived in Bella Vista for 16 years. A native of southern Arkansas, he was attending U of A and working at a car dealership in Springdale when he started coming to Bella Vista to play golf. He fell in love with the area.

In Bella Vista, he explained, you can live in a neighborhood but still be surrounded by trees as if you're in the country. And it's affordable.

"I knew I had to live in Bella Vista," he said.

All three of his children went to Bentonville Schools. His oldest is now at U of A, and his middle child is playing golf for the Bentonville High School team. His youngest is the gymnast. His kid's coaches have always known they could ask him for help with fundraising.

He still plays golf, usually at Metfield, which is close to home, often with his daughter.

His other passion is cooking and he's spent the last three years writing a cookbook. Many of his recipes are traditional barbecue, with several smoked meats. He's almost finished building his outdoor kitchen.

"We love to be outdoors," he said. He likes to entertain outside and watch Razorback football on T.V.

