On Saturday, a brand new golf tournament will be making its premiere in Bella Vista and it won't be like any other.

Some members are really excited about it, Paul Gomez, golf facility supervisor at Metfield said, but some are probably a little confused. It's Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge, and it promises to be fun.

Usually, the superintendent of each of Bella Vista's golf courses is busy making sure the course is clear and accessible, but that may not be the case on Saturday. During this special tournament, golfers may find some unexpected obstacles. Maybe even a tractor between the tee and the hole.

Metfield superintendent Scott Hanson, with the help of Gomez and the rest of the POA golf staff is looking for ways to make the Dogwood course a little more difficult. He'll move the holes to unexpected spots on the greens and there may be some branches, recently trimmed and left in some unusual places. And maybe an air horn, he said.

Gomez suggested that hoses might not be neatly put away but rather left around the edges of the greens. He plans to play along with some of the other POA golf pros. But knowing some of the plans isn't an advantage. After all, he said, you still have to get around them.

Golf Operations director Darryl Muldoon had one piece of advice for participants, "Don't always aim for the flag on a par three hole." There's at least one surprise on every hole, he said, and some holes may have more than one surprise.

He's seen the same type of tournament on other courses and golfers always have fun, he said. It's a great way to end a good summer of golf. The number of participants is limited because play will take a little longer.

"We expect it to be full," pro-golfer Alex Sanford told the golf committee last week. "It's a fun, goofy setup."

Gomez said that he's been explaining the concept to many of his customers and most of them agree that it sounds like fun.

It's not actually a matter of revenge, Gomez explained. The superintendents aren't mad at the golfers, but they'll enjoy making the game a little unexpected.

For more information or to register, visit the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments.