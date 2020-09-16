Once again, the golf committee started its regular monthly meeting with good news. Golf Operations director Darryl Muldoon reported that rounds were up for the month of August.

At the end of August, the number of rounds was up 15,272 over August 2019, Muldoon reported. That was in spite of the fact that tee times have been limited due to covid-19 restrictions. Many of the extra rounds were played by members, but nonmember rounds were also up. The driving ranges have also been very busy, he said. Tanyard Creek used 19,000 more buckets of balls compared to last year.

Muldoon said he learned a few things from the restrictions on golf during the pandemic. For one, there are advantages to tee times. Some golfers enjoy the fact that they don't have to get up early to be ready for a shotgun start. Also, maintenance workers can get more things done on the other holes when golfers all start on the first hole. The pace of play is faster during tee times.

Shotguns, when all golfers start at the same time on different holes, are thought to increase the golfers' ability to socialize since they finish at close to the same time. But some members who want to socialize end up waiting for their friends who may have started a little later, he said.

Also, because of the restrictions, the annual Golf Fest was canceled and fitting days were added. Muldoon said the fitting days have been very successful, with more clubs sold than usual. Representatives from the companies that sell equipment come to the driving range and help fit clubs to members by appointment. Each company had two Saturdays assigned.

Committee member Susan Nuttall reported that the revenue from Brittany has been up in spite of the new policy that allows members with activity cards to play for free. Most of those members pay $5 for a cart and there are enough of them to make up for the fewer green fees.

She also commented that there have been bikers on the cart path, as well as some walkers, and they don't seem to understand that it's dangerous and against the rules to be on the course when golfers are playing. She suggested reaching out to the biking community.

Maintenance director Keith Ihms said the project to repair bridges on Scotsdale is finished and actually came in under budget. Because the start of the project was delayed, it was undertaken when the creek was low and that made it easier and less expensive.