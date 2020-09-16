A local businessman who can remember going to bed hungry many years ago, stepped up for his neighbors when the covid-19 pandemic began. Since March, Tom Joslin, owner of the Bella Vista Dairy Queen, and his wife Jana have been passing out grocery vouchers to neighbors in need. They've been in Bella Vista for 25 years, moving to help Jana's father, Eugene Percy, run the store.

They started the voucher program on their own, but over the past few months, other neighbors have joined them.

Joslin buys the vouchers from Allen's Groceries. It's important to him to keep the money local. When he made his first voucher purchase, he spoke to Steve Morrow, Allen's manager. Morrow suggested the vouchers be in $25 units so it can be used all at once without any need to make change. Larger families receive more than one voucher.

Joslin posted his phone number in a few of the Bella Vista Facebook groups so people in need can call him. He won't give out any confidential information, but he wants to hear people's stories so he can weed out any scammers. He believes he's avoided almost all scammers.

He's heard about large families with two parents laid off. They want to work, but haven't been able to find a new job.

A few people have promised to pay him back when they get back on their feet, but he tells them he doesn't want the money back, but he does want them to pay it forward. He's helped a couple of families more than once.

He started out with about $1,700 to distribute, but then it started growing. People heard about what he was doing and offered to help. Since March, they have given away $3,00o.

"I feel blessed that people trust us with money," he said. His next step is to set up a Venmo account so people can donate to the cause online. When he receives thank you notes from the people he's helped, he often deletes the identifying information and forwards them to the donors.

"It's grown more than I thought it would, but I see this winter as a time when who knows what's going to happen," he said.

Joslin no longer works every day in the Dairy Queen store, although he's in there often to eat and to check in with the manager. So far, the business hasn't been badly affected by the pandemic, he said. Early on, they instituted a rule that customers had to wear masks until the food was served. Since many of the store's employees are teenagers, their goal was to make the environment as safe as possible. Most of the customers are fine with wearing masks and those that aren't can still use the drive-through.

It's not Joslin's first philanthropy. Each year the store participates with a fundraiser for the "Make A Wish" foundation to help very sick children.

Readers may contact Joslin by phone at 479-531-1462.