Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
September Yard of the Month September 9, 2020 at 5:20 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Calvin and Terinda Evanoff of 92 Forfar Drive moved to Bella Vista two years ago and enjoy their beautiful landscaped yard.

Calvin and Terinda Evanoff of 92 Forfar Drive have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September. They moved to Bella Vista from Miami about two years ago and love their new home. Calvin is retired from American Airlines. He and Terinda now work together running a consulting business from their home. Calvin conducts business each morning from his front porch, armed with breakfast and his phone while watching the beautiful view he has created with Loch Lomond in the background. Each section of the yard features native pollinator plants, tropical plants and tall pines, with several seating areas and beautiful winding walkways. There is even a serenity area in the works for the side yard under the pines. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front, side and a backyard full of birds, plants and nature. The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Calvin and Terinda for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

• • •

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal. Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected] or call JB @ 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

photo
Photo submitted
photo
Photo submitted
photo
Photo submitted

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT