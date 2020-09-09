Calvin and Terinda Evanoff of 92 Forfar Drive have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September. They moved to Bella Vista from Miami about two years ago and love their new home. Calvin is retired from American Airlines. He and Terinda now work together running a consulting business from their home. Calvin conducts business each morning from his front porch, armed with breakfast and his phone while watching the beautiful view he has created with Loch Lomond in the background. Each section of the yard features native pollinator plants, tropical plants and tall pines, with several seating areas and beautiful winding walkways. There is even a serenity area in the works for the side yard under the pines. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front, side and a backyard full of birds, plants and nature. The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Calvin and Terinda for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

• • •

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal. Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected] or call JB @ 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted

