Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Brittany, Sept. 2 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First -- Doug Mills (29); Second (3-Way Tie) -- Jim Edgar, Gerald Swope and Robert Prazak (31)
B-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg (28); Second -- Keith Hall (29); Third -- Stan Allison (31)
C-Flight: First -- Bill Wildman (25); Second -- Dean Sobel (28); Third (4-Way Tie) -- Joe Jayroe, Ken Uhler, Mitch Whittington and Chet Campbell (31)
D-Flight: First -- Dale Zumbro (29); Second -- Jim Wozniak (31); Third -- Doug Johnston (32)
