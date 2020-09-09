Photo submitted Darrin Hewitt, president of the Bella Vista Rotary Club, recently presented a $5,000 check to Susan Santos, president of the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation. The check represents the final installment of a $15,000 commitment to the foundation for its library expansion plan. Earlier this year, the club presented a $10,000 check to the foundation, which included a $3,000 grant from Rotary District 6110. The Rotary Club is sponsoring the lobby area in the new addition as well as purchasing the reception desks in the lobby and the new children’s area.

Photo submitted Darrin Hewitt, president of the Bella Vista Rotary Club, recently presented a $5,000 check to Susan Santos, president of the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation. The check represents the final installment of a $15,000 commitment to the foundation for its library expansion plan. Earlier this year, the club presented a $10,000 check to the foundation, which included a $3,000 grant from Rotary District 6110. The Rotary Club is sponsoring the lobby area in the new addition as well as purchasing the reception desks in the lobby and the new children's area.

Photo submitted Darrin Hewitt, president of the Bella Vista Rotary Club, recently presented a $5,000 check to Susan Santos, president of the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation. The check represents the final installment of a $15,000 commitment to the foundation for its library expansion plan. Earlier this year, the club presented a $10,000 check to the foundation, which included a $3,000 grant from Rotary District 6110. The Rotary Club is sponsoring the lobby area in the new addition as well as purchasing the reception desks in the lobby and the new children's area.

Photo submitted Darrin Hewitt, president of the Bella Vista Rotary Club, recently presented a $5,000 check to Susan Santos, president of the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation. The check represents the final installment of a $15,000 commitment to the foundation for its library expansion plan. Earlier this year, the club presented a $10,000 check to the foundation, which included a $3,000 grant from Rotary District 6110. The Rotary Club is sponsoring the lobby area in the new addition as well as purchasing the reception desks in the lobby and the new children's area.

Staff report