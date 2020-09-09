The planning commission looked at a conditional use permit for a replacement Fire Station 3 near the intersection of Glasgow Road and Edinburgh Road.

The three-acre parcel sits near the current Fire Station 3 location and across the street from Branchwood Recreation Center. It's zoned R-1 low-density residential and is currently undeveloped.

Senior planner Derek Linn said that city staff recommended approval for this application and believe it meets all criteria.

The proposed layout includes a drive on both streets, he said.

While a permit would grant permission, the actual development will require a large scale development permit that will also go before the planning commission, he said.

"We'll see more about the proposed structures," he explained.

The commission also looked at an application to expand the parking area and build a second driveway for the ReLeaf Center, a medical marijuana dispensary on McNelly Road outside the city limits but inside the planning area.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said staff suggests approval with conditions.

Commissioner Shawki Al-Madhoun said he was concerned about the parking area spread across two lots, something that typically requires a cross-access easement.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that it could become an issue if the property owner sells one lot but not the other because it could leave the business with inadequate parking.

"Once it's approved, it's approved, the parking lot is there," he said.

Kelley said the issue could need further research to determine if it is a matter of planning commission discretion.