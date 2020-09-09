Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Alex Guzman with Crossland Construction stands in a 10-foot-tall tunnel under Forest Hills Boulevard. Guzman said he's worked on most of the trail tunnels around Bella Vista and he's finishing earthwork around this particular tunnel, expected to be complete sometime this week.

Bella Vista's newest trails remain under construction.

NWA Trailblazers executive director Erin Rushing said that the Little Sugar Creek trails are nearly complete.

"Just wrapping it up, there's only just odds and ends, little bits and pieces," he said.

The biggest priority is keeping workers safe near traffic, he said, but the list is getting shorter and it wouldn't be unreasonable to see the trail work finished within the 30 days.

A major component is safety signage, he said.

Maps are also frequently asked about, but they cannot be finalized and printed until the trails are completely finished, he explained.

"We're close. We're really close," he said.

The greenway extension, from Blowing Springs to Metfield, is in the works, with patches showing different levels of progress. Some areas are seeing the first rough bits of earthwork while others have concrete in place.

Rushing said he's extremely excited about this greenway spur.

"That one's probably the biggest impact of everything we've done in Bella Vista," he said. "Anybody can use it ... it's going to be pretty special."

It's been talked about for roughly 15 years and it's great to see it become a reality, he added.

A trail like this is accessible and useful, but it's kind of challenging for Bella Vista to place one because it's hard to find a few miles of level ground like this, he said.

"I can't wait to go ride it and take my kids out on it," Rushing said.