Non-Golfing Activities --

Non-golfing activities are prohibited during golfing hours. Have you ever been hit by a golf ball? It hurts! For this and many other reasons, only golfers who are checked in at a pro shop are allowed on golf course property from dawn to dusk. This means that walking, jogging, dog-walking, fishing, strolling, bike-riding, and even sight-seeing are strictly forbidden on the golf course.

GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF GROUPS --

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members of all skill levels.

The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course, where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application at https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood

Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood