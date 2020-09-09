A total of 29 active COVID-19 cases were reported in Bella Vista as of Aug. 31, up from 12 active cases reported the previous week by the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement.

The Little Rock-based health policy center released total case numbers for Arkansas cities and has been updating the numbers weekly. As of Aug. 31, the firm reports 181 total cases in Bella Vista or a 0.63% infection rate.

The group reported 550 total cases, or a 1.02% infection rate, in neighboring Bentonville, with 56 active cases.

Rogers reportedly had 2,695 cases, or a 3.28% infection rate, with 106 active cases.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,503 total cases for Benton County, with 5,156 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Nearby Washington County has reportedly seen 7,203 total cases with 6,744 recoveries and 78 deaths.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, the McDonald County Health Department reported 1,053 total cases, with 1 new that day, 11 deaths, 989 patients released and one currently hospitalized.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.