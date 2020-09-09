Photo submitted Sylvia Lee just celebrated her 102nd birthday at Concordia Retirement Center where she has lived since 2000. She enjoys art work and is holding her most recent project. She shared her secret to longevity, "My family grew up eating healthy. I always watch what I eat and I think that plays a part. I also exercise." She walks around Concordia almost every day for exercise.
Photo submitted Sylvia Lee just celebrated her 102nd birthday at Concordia Retirement Center, where she has lived since 2000. She enjoys art and is holding her most recent project. She shared her secret to longevity: "My family grew up eating healthy. I always watch what I eat and I think that plays a part. I also exercise." She walks around Concordia almost every day for exercise.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.