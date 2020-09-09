Rock blasting will require lane closures in the area around the Arkansas Highway 549, U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 interchange this week, according to a news release issued by ARDOT last week.

Rock blasting operations will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Friday, Sept. 11, with crews temporarily stopping traffic for up to 15 minutes during blasting.

ARDOT urged the public to watch for warning signs and safety personnel.