Photo submitted Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista club presented a check for $500 for youth non fiction books to the Gravette Library on Aug. 27. Club members pictured are Linda Krysl (left), Gail Cowden, Karen Benson, Library Director and Marian Eagle. Altrusa believes that "Today's readers are tomorrows leaders" and they work hard to get books into the hands of children.