As of Aug. 24, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports 12 active covid-19 cases in Bella Vista, down four from the previous week's report.

The Little Rock-based health-related consultant firm released total case numbers for Arkansas cities and has been updating the numbers weekly. As of Aug. 17, the firm reports 156 total cases in Bella Vista or a 0.54% infection rate.

Neighboring Bentonville reportedly has 501 total cases with 42 active cases, an increase of 14 active cases compared to the previous week's report.

The ACHI reports 101 active cases in Rogers, up from 81 in the previous week's report. Total cases for Rogers were reported at 2,599.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 5334 total cases for Benton County with 5038 recoveries and 51 deaths.

The ADH reports 6,883 total cases with 6,584 recoveries and 61 deaths in nearby Washington County.

Statewide, the ADH reported 60,856 cases.

The McDonald County Health Department reported 1,045 total cases for the county as of Sunday, Aug. 30, with 988 patients released and 11 deaths. Of those cases, one was reportedly new that day.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.