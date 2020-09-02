The "Morning News of Northwest Arkansas" on June 22, 1998, carried an article written by Anita French, headlined "Before there were country clubs, village had Hill 'n Dale."

The article read, "Before there were country clubs in Bella Vista, there was the old dance pavilion off Dartmoor Road. Built by early developer C.A. Linebarger, the pavilion became the center of many activities.

"After Cooper Communities Inc. bought the village in 1965, the company opened the Hill 'n Dale Restaurant on the pavilion's first floor. It quickly became a popular place for eating, visiting and socializing, said Gil Fite, the resident and author of a book on Bella Vista history.

"The restaurant was the closest thing to a community center for three years, he wrote."

After reading that article, reporter Anita French heard from Elsie Bell-Ervin, who, with her former husband, Joe Bell, had managed the restaurant when it opened in 1965, so French interviewed her and wrote a follow-up article. Excerpts from that article are reprinted here:

Ervin, who lives in Rogers, and her former husband opened and ran the restaurant in 1965 for Cooper Communities Inc., developer of Bella Vista.

"It had a dirt floor, stalls and a skating rink on top," she said about how the building looked when they first saw it. From those humble beginnings, the restaurant was turned into one of the most popular in Benton County at the time.

Elsie and Joe Bell were living in Searcy and running a successful restaurant of their own when they were contacted by a CCI manager from Cherokee Village, the place where founder John Cooper Sr. began his development empire.

Cooper wanted to hire the Bells to manage a restaurant he was opening in his new retirement-recreation village, Bella Vista. The Bells had been in the restaurant business for 20 years and had moved to Searcy so their children could attend Harding University.

"Really, I wasn't interested in moving," Ervin said. "I didn't even know where Bella Vista was."

The couple had also just bought a house, and Ervin was reluctant even to tell her husband about the offer. She did, however, and Cooper had one of his pilots fly them up to Bella Vista to look over the place.

It was 1965, and there were only a "few little motels here and there" along U.S. 71, Ervin said. Bella Vista was "the most beautiful thing I had ever seen," she added.

The restaurant was to be in the old dancing pavilion on Dartmoor Road overlooking Lake Bella Vista. The pavilion was built by C.A. Linebarger who, with his two brothers, had turned Bella Vista into a popular summer resort in the 1920s and '30s.

After their visit, the Bells went to Cherokee Village for an interview with Cooper. "He was so nice," Ervin said. "He told us, 'We want you, and we're not looking for a cheap payoff.'"

Cooper reportedly even lent $3,000 to the woman who wanted to buy the Bells' restaurant in Searcy when she couldn't come up with the extra money.

Joe Bell came up to Bella Vista first to oversee the restaurant's construction. Ervin joined him later after boarding out their children so they could finish school. Her job was to hire and train the staff and also decorate the interior.

That was in April, and the restaurant had to be open by July.

"We had to function as a country club," Ervin said, and the restaurant was to serve as a place for club and business meetings.

Whatever the Bells needed, the company supplied, and cost didn't seem to matter, Ervin said. Cooper reportedly told them to use his money like it was theirs.

"It was really hard for me to think big enough," she said.

Cooper explained to the Bells that his company wasn't trying to make a profit on the restaurant -- that it was just "window dressing" for the development business.

"That was a whole new concept to us," Ervin said.

Cooper wanted the restaurant to be rustic. Ervin scouted around and found a player piano in Cassville, Mo., and 100 music rolls in nearby Springfield. She hired a seamstress to make gingham pinafores and headbands for the waitresses.

Both the downstairs and the upstairs of the building were turned into dining areas. Local artists lent their paintings to hang on the walls, and hickory tables and chairs rounded out the decor.

The Bells cooked food for picnickers at nearby Blowing Springs and held banquets upstairs. ...

The Bells hired 75 to 80 servers during the summer. There were only a couple of small cafes in the area, so the restaurant always had a large crowd, Ervin said.

"We never had to wonder if we were going to have the business. We had it," she said. ...

Joe Bell died in 1987, and Elsie married Bud Ervin five years later. Her current husband was a CCI salesman briefly and used to eat at the Hill 'n Dale ... (After the Hill n' Dale closed), Ervin went on to operate Rogers Natural Foods for 13 years and managed a restaurant in Phillips Food Center. ... (She also wrote a column for the "Weekly Vista" called "To Your Health.")

Ervin is now retired, but she returned to the site of the Hill 'n Dale several months ago.

It was "exciting" to be in on the ground floor when Cooper was developing Bella Vista, she said. "You knew you were making history."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview with Elsie Bell-Ervin was published in the "Morning News of Northwest Arkansas" on Saturday, July 18, 1998. Ironically, that evening about 6 p.m., the building that formerly housed the Hill 'n Dale Restaurant caught fire, thought caused by old electrical wiring, and burned to the ground. Since 1998, all that has remained is a concrete slab at the northeast corner of Lake Bella Vista. Elsie Bell-Ervin died in 2013 at the age of 86.