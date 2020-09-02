Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany, Aug. 26 -- Low Two Man Team Net

A-Flight: First (Tie) -- Terry Hallman and Dale Trainer/Jack Doyle and Ralph Nimmer (63); Third -- Jim Edgar and Doug Mills (64)

B-Flight: First -- Randy Dietz and John Young (58); Second -- Ralph Trigg and Ken Uhler (60); Third -- Tim Hartney and Joe Jayroe (62)

C-Flight: First -- Dean Sobel and Jerry Young (61); Second (Tie) -- Orrin Arminger and John Flynn/Mitch Whittington and Bill Wildman (64)

D-Flight: First -- Pat Ivers and Jim Wozniak (59); Second -- Al Hvidsten and Dan Schisler (62); Third -- Don Fenton and Gerald McGuffin (66)