Photo submitted Kenneth is an energetic three year old, probably a husky/border collie mix. He's playful and friendly Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

