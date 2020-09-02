Sign in
Perfect Harmony at Loch Lomond by Lynn Atkins | September 2, 2020 at 5:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Karen Frankenfeld (standing) leads member of Perfect Harmony at an informal meeting under the pavilion at Loch Lomond. The group hopes to resume rehearsals at 3:30 on September 14 at the Bella Vista Christian Church. For more information, go the organizations website www.perfectharmonybv.com or call Frankenfeld at 876-7204

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Cheryl Giefer and Barb Compton sing with Perfect Harmony on a cool summer morning at Loch Lomond Park.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sharon Krumel and Denise Fitzgerald sing with Perfect Harmony, a women's barbershop chorus which has been meeting outside to sing during the summer months. They have no performances scheduled but don't want to get rusty, a member explained.

