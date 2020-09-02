Judy Dow

Judy "Memaw" Dow, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born Nov. 7, 1945, in John Burns Memorial Hospital, Belle Fourche, S.D., the daughter of George and Phyllis Gray. She had an associate degree from Black Hills University and served the public for 20 years in various positions at Benton County. Her hobbies were spending time with her family, Facebooking, watching movies, dancing, listening to country music and playing with her dog Oscar.

She is survived by sisters, Reba Janelle Dermody (Tim) of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jackie Allison (Jim) of Sturgis, S.D.; her children, DeeDee Cole (Michael), Bob Dow (Ruth), Candice Mendoza (Abel), Crystal Lewis (John), all of Bentonville, Ark.; and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens, 5930 S. Wallis Road in Rogers, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Brenda Joyce Eubanks

Brenda Joyce Eubanks, 72, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Memphis, Tenn., to David J. and Marjorie (Abercrombie) Bomprezzi. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic High School, graduating in 1966, and then attended clerical school. She married her first husband, Walter Ward Henning Jr. April 11, 1967, and gave birth to one child, Marc Fitzgerald Henning (Alona Golena Henning and granddaughter). In late 1978 she relocated to Tulsa, Okla., and married her second husband, Robert Lynwood Williams, on Jan. 1, 1980, and gained a step-daughter, Frances Williams Anthony and three grandchildren. She worked at Tulsa Federal Employees Credit Union, for 25 years. On April 12, 1994, she married Earl Chris "Shag" Eubanks, (26 years), and gained a step-son, Phillip Anthony Eubanks and two grandchildren. They moved to Bella Vista to be closer to her son and family.

She was the oldest of two siblings, Linda Jean and Charles Orazio "Buddy."

Signe Mickelson

Signe Mickelson, 92, died Aug. 8, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1927, in Monte Vista, Colo., to Solveig and John Harden. She grew up on farms in the Red River Valley in Minnesota and North Dakota; graduated from high school in Fargo, N.D., in 1944; attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.; and graduated from the Dakota Business College in Fargo. She worked at the Fargo National Bank, becoming a personal secretary to the president and chairman of the board. In 1951, she moved to Washington, D.C., as a secretary in the office of Senator William (Wild Bill) Langer of North Dakota. There she met Kermont Mickelson and was married Feb. 14, 1952. Kermont took a job in the oil industry and they lived in Texas and Colorado, finally settling in Dallas in 1975. She was active in her church, involved in community service, was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was devoted to her family. With a sense of adventure, she loved to travel and meet new people. She and her husband traveled to every state and many foreign countries learning about the history and culture of the areas and enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Arkansas. An avid game player enjoying board and word games, she was also a lifelong baseball fan.

Signe was preceded in death by Kermont Mickelson, her husband of 63 years; her parents; sister, Marie Gilbert; and brother, Veril Harden.

She is survived by her four children, Sonja (Mark) Mathisen, Kent Mickelson, Karen (Lee) Meador, Sandra (Edlyn) Vatthauer; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.

Memorial gifts may be made to the C.C. Young Benevolence Foundation.

See www.restlandfuneralhome.com for the streamed memorial service.

PAID OBITUARY

Patsy Ruth Short

Patsy Ruth Short, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Bella Vista.

She was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Shreveport, La., to Doyle and Viola Lee Pardue. She was a member of the Bella Vista Baptist Church since 1999. She worked as a medical administrative assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Short of the home; children, Gregg Nichols, Vicky Russell, William Andrew "Andy" Short, Casey Short; sister, Robbie Mode; and one granddaughter.

A memorial service was held at Bella Vista Baptist Church, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and a graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Forest Park West in Shreveport.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home of Rogers.

Peggy Stuckenbroker

Peggy Stuckenbroker was welcomed into Heaven July 21, 2020.

Peggy was born June 12, 1934, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Sidney Ballard and Elma (Richards)Ballard, the sixth of seven children. Meeting on a blind date in 1953 turned into 66 and one-half years of marriage for Peggy and husband Bill. They were blessed with two daughters, Vicki Hoskins of Jane, Mo., and Leslie McDonnell of Saugus, Calif. She was also cherished by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by husband Bill, their daughters, the grands and the great-grands, and extended family and friends.

Peggy was a sweet and loving soul with a warm smile for everyone; she loved her Lord, her family and her country. Till we meet again, bye ... love ya.

Any memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.

PAID OBITUARY

Harold Floyd Taylor

Harold Floyd Taylor (Bud), 90, from Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at home surrounded by family Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born March 24, 1930, in Hazel Crest, Ill., to Floyd and Loretta (Barkmeier) Taylor. He married Marjorie Wikstrom on Oct. 19, 1957. They raised their family in Calumet City and Thornton, Ill. He worked for Northern Illinois Gas Co. for 40 years and was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Upon retirement, he enjoyed golf and round dancing along with volunteering countless hours at the Bella Vista recycling center. He was a member of United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Marian.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie; one son, Rick (Rose) Taylor; daughters, Laurel (Jeff) Allspaugh, Lynn (Greg) Stockman; eight grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Delores) Taylor; one sister, Inez Masuga; stepbrother, Bob Vecchio; and stepsister, Mary Sue Cefalu.

Cremation rites will be performed, and a service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established with Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Boys and Girls Club of Bentonville, and Circle of Life Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

