Photo by Xyta Lucas On Wednesday, Aug. 26, a Benton County Jail Work Detail Team gets ready to unload their equipment in preparation for clearing Brims Ness Lane in western Bella Vista to make Nott Cemetery accessible again, following the big storm a year ago to the day, on Aug. 26, 2019, that totally blocked the street.
Photo by Xyta Lucas On Wednesday, Aug. 26, a Benton County Jail work detail team gets ready to unload its equipment in preparation for clearing Brims Ness Lane in western Bella Vista to make Nott Cemetery accessible again, following the big storm a year ago to the day, on Aug. 26, 2019, that totally blocked the street.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.